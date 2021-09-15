Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,655 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,453% compared to the average volume of 131 put options.

Shares of AXS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.93. 31,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,110. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,364,000 after acquiring an additional 121,222 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 65,525 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

