Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.78-3.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.81. Investors Real Estate Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.780-$3.940 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.86.

CSR stock opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.83. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $108.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. Research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

