IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches Market Cap of $630.70 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $630.70 million and $41.93 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

