IQeon Achieves Market Cap of $10.19 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $1.85 or 0.00003857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. IQeon has a total market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $440,309.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00063676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00146898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.81 or 0.00831593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046398 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

