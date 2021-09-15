iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 98,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,141. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.013 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

