iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.23. 10,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,141. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average is $86.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.