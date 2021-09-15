iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 10,144 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,972% compared to the average volume of 200 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,213,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.59 and a 12-month high of $133.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

