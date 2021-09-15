iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 64.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,332 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,235 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,212,000 after purchasing an additional 932,848 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,599.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,900,000 after purchasing an additional 439,197 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,908,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,500,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,082. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.37. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $122.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

