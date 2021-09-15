iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Nottingham Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,892 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 3.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $27,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315,051 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.10.

