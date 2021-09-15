iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

BATS QUAL traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $138.05. 1,109,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.52. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.