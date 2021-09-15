iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 42,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,346,520 shares.The stock last traded at $25.45 and had previously closed at $24.80.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,424,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,238.4% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 139,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 128,743 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

