iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Position Cut by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.51. 40,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,749. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $105.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.86.

