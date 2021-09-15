iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

