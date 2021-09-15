iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EUFN)

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 12,939 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 9,629% compared to the average daily volume of 133 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,989,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,502,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.