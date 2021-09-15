iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 37,719 shares.The stock last traded at $422.26 and had previously closed at $423.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $417.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $901,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,497,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $547,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 12,242.0% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 118,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,815,000 after buying an additional 117,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

