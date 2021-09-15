iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Decreased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $24,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.06. 61,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,225. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.