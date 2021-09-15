iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,443. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

