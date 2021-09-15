iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lowered by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $41,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.63. 29,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,035. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

