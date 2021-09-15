iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. EQ LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.63. The company had a trading volume of 344,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,314. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $456.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $444.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

