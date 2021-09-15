iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 784,141 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 455,600 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 508.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after acquiring an additional 143,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,395.6% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 144,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 135,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.41. 36,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,940. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.00.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.