iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after buying an additional 284,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,408. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

