iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s 8th Largest Position

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 3.9% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,152. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average is $110.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

