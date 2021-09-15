Isthmus Partners LLC Increases Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 196.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $213.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. Analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCO. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

