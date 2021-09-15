Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 1,427 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Ichor worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 84.3% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 24,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 424.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICHR. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Ichor stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,999. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

