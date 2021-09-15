Itau BBA Securities Downgrades Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Market Perform

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $4.40 price objective on the bank’s stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. Analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,570,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,367,000 after buying an additional 21,109,217 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,858,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216,711 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,412,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941,379 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,283,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,631,000 after acquiring an additional 530,405 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

