Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Up 800.0% in August

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IVDA stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Iveda Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

