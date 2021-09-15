Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Up 800.0% in August

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IVDA stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Iveda Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
