J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.633 per share on Monday, October 11th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

J & J Snack Foods has increased its dividend payment by 34.5% over the last three years. J & J Snack Foods has a payout ratio of 79.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $157.26 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $124.90 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $324.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.