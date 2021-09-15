J Michael Dodson Sells 39,394 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $215,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

J Michael Dodson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quantum alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, J Michael Dodson sold 35,289 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $240,318.09.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Quantum by 69.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Quantum by 30.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Quantum by 24.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Quantum by 26.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Quantum by 22.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.