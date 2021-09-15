J Michael Dodson Sells 39,394 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $215,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
J Michael Dodson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, J Michael Dodson sold 35,289 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $240,318.09.
Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.15. Quantum Co. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
About Quantum
Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
