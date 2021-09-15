J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $15.73 target price on J Sainsbury and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.37.

JSAIY stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.47.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

