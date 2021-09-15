Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Short Interest Down 80.9% in August

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the August 15th total of 292,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:JCIC opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Jack Creek Investment has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at $8,578,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Jack Creek Investment by 2,259.7% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 766,097 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at $6,400,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $5,533,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $5,321,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

