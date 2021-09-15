Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.530-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.

Shares of JKHY opened at $167.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.71.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

