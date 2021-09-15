James G. Morris Acquires 1,000 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director James G. Morris bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 563,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 106,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 91,852 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFFN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

