James G. Morris Acquires 1,000 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director James G. Morris bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CFFN opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39.
Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 563,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 106,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 91,852 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFFN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.
About Capitol Federal Financial
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.
