James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of James River Group in a research note issued on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $34.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.47. James River Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 26.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in James River Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter valued at about $608,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in James River Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth about $14,010,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

