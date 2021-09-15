Jay Pepose Acquires 12,631 Shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Director Jay Pepose acquired 12,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $59,997.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ OCUP traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. 246,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,405. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.