JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given “Under Review” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99).

LON JD opened at GBX 1,151 ($15.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £11.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 965.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 917.68. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a one year high of GBX 1,069.50 ($13.97).

In other news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

