Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will earn $6.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s FY2022 earnings at $26.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.78 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 157.76%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RH. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

NYSE:RH opened at $690.94 on Monday. RH has a 12-month low of $330.64 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $689.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $639.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in RH by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.