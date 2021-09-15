Jefferies Financial Group Raises Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $103.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LYV has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

