Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WDAY. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.36.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $269.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday has a 12-month low of $195.81 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,498.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,361,313.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock worth $80,910,048 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

