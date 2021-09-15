Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

JRSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

JRSH opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

