Jetcoin Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $487,177.97 and $63,380.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00064699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00150046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.00796905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00046692 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

