John H. Marlow Sells 7,500 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $1,753,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 195,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,607,906.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90.

Shares of RNG opened at $217.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.92 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.70 and a 200 day moving average of $282.57. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in RingCentral by 44.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

