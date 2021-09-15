John P. Meloun Acquires 9,975 Shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Stock

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Xponential Fitness stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Xponential Fitness
Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.