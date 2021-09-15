John P. Meloun Acquires 9,975 Shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Stock

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Xponential Fitness stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPOF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

