John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Short Interest Update

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the August 15th total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.8 days.

John Wood Group stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDGJF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Wood Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

