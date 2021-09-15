Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

Johnson Controls International has increased its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.77. 3,507,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,779. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.62. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

