JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$15.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.56% from the stock’s current price.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.46.

TSE CVE traded up C$0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.35. 4,529,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,177,431. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.15 and a 12-month high of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$22.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.37.

In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$427,724.14.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

