JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) to Neutral

MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM China has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MGM China stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. MGM China has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

