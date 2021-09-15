JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLNCY. AlphaValue upgraded Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $9.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.49.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

