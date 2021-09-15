JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) Insider David Fletcher Acquires 44 Shares

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) insider David Fletcher bought 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, for a total transaction of £335.28 ($438.05).

Shares of LON:JCH opened at GBX 750 ($9.80) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 515 ($6.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 748.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 725.93. The company has a market capitalization of £444.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20.

Get JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.