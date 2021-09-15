Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. Jumia Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

A number of research firms have commented on JMIA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 3.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,025,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after buying an additional 39,507 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $3,173,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

