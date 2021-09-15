Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Down 3.5%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) was down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 7,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,456,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,981,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,387,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,025,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,768,000 after purchasing an additional 448,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.